After batting .258 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .236 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 39 of 70 games this season (55.7%) Ibanez has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.7%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (10.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (22.9%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .240 AVG .231 .264 OBP .278 .421 SLG .389 13 XBH 11 4 HR 3 8 RBI 12 27/4 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings