Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this season (34 of 62), with more than one hit 15 times (24.2%).

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (16.1%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (19 of 62), with two or more RBI nine times (14.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (30.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .324 AVG .192 .378 OBP .261 .480 SLG .452 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 13 RBI 20 23/9 K/BB 30/7 0 SB 0

