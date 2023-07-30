Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is hitting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this season (34 of 62), with more than one hit 15 times (24.2%).
  • In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (16.1%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (19 of 62), with two or more RBI nine times (14.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this season (30.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 31
.324 AVG .192
.378 OBP .261
.480 SLG .452
9 XBH 11
3 HR 8
13 RBI 20
23/9 K/BB 30/7
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Luzardo (8-5) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks 12th, 1.147 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.