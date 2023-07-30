The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .269 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (48 of 81), with more than one hit 20 times (24.7%).

He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.8% of his games this year, Vierling has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.6% of his games this season (24 of 81), with two or more runs six times (7.4%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .227 AVG .305 .311 OBP .348 .318 SLG .455 8 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 22/15 K/BB 35/9 3 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings