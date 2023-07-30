Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Marlins Player Props
|Tigers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Marlins
|Tigers vs Marlins Odds
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 11 doubles, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .250.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 36 of 60 games this year (60.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In 13 games this year (21.7%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.260
|AVG
|.240
|.339
|OBP
|.321
|.354
|SLG
|.292
|7
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|6
|26/12
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.