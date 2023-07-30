The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .308.

Greene has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this season (52 of 69), with at least two hits 22 times (31.9%).

He has homered in 11.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (29.0%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.8%) he had two or more.

In 49.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .364 AVG .254 .413 OBP .333 .538 SLG .396 13 XBH 10 4 HR 4 12 RBI 12 41/11 K/BB 42/15 3 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings