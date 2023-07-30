The Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers will meet on Sunday at LoanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Spencer Torkelson among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Tigers have +125 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -150 +125 7 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 34, or 40.5%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a record of 24-29 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 54 of 105 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-30 25-28 19-26 28-31 38-40 9-17

