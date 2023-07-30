How to Watch the Tigers vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take the field against Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Tigers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 98 home runs.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .367 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 411 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.250 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tarik Skubal (1-1) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- In four starts, Skubal has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in four chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Angels
|L 7-6
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Griffin Canning
|7/27/2023
|Angels
|L 6-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
|7/27/2023
|Angels
|L 11-4
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Braxton Garrett
|7/29/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-0
|Away
|Beau Brieske
|Johnny Cueto
|7/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Rich Hill
|8/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Johan Oviedo
|8/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Taj Bradley
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|-
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
