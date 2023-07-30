On Sunday, July 30 at 1:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (56-49) host the Detroit Tigers (47-58) at LoanDepot park. Jesus Luzardo will get the call for the Marlins, while Tarik Skubal will take the hill for the Tigers.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.22 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (1-1, 3.71 ERA)

Tigers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 48 times and won 31, or 64.6%, of those games.

The Marlins have a 21-5 record (winning 80.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 2-5 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (40.5%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a mark of 24-29 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+310) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Javier Báez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.