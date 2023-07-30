Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Marlins on July 30, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Miami Marlins host the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 43 walks and 58 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .230/.308/.408 on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 47 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .223/.263/.329 on the year.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jesús Luzardo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Luzardo Stats
- The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (8-5) will make his 22nd start of the season.
- He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- Luzardo has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
Luzardo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 23
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|13
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|4.0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 9
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 4
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 29
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 24 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI (146 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .381/.429/.478 so far this season.
- Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 28
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .240/.331/.485 so far this season.
- Soler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a walk.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
