The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Marlins.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has six doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .224.

In 41.7% of his 60 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 60), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Short has driven home a run in 13 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 11 of 60 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 23 .244 AVG .193 .303 OBP .281 .400 SLG .316 6 XBH 5 4 HR 1 17 RBI 6 23/8 K/BB 16/7 1 SB 0

