Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Marlins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks while batting .258.
- In 35 of 63 games this season (55.6%) Carpenter has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 63), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 19 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.324
|AVG
|.196
|.378
|OBP
|.269
|.480
|SLG
|.449
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|13
|RBI
|22
|23/9
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (4-11 with a 4.60 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.60), 47th in WHIP (1.347), and 39th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
