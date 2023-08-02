Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Akil Baddoo (batting .111 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .211 with eight doubles, five home runs and 27 walks.
- Baddoo has had a hit in 30 of 65 games this year (46.2%), including multiple hits nine times (13.8%).
- He has gone deep in five games this season (7.7%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has driven home a run in 14 games this year (21.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 21 of 65 games so far this season.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.206
|AVG
|.215
|.260
|OBP
|.351
|.299
|SLG
|.366
|5
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|16
|25/7
|K/BB
|26/20
|2
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 23, when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
