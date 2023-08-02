The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (batting .115 in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .197.

In 35 of 77 games this season (45.5%) Haase has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.7%).

He has gone deep in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Haase has an RBI in 14 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 77 games (22.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .233 AVG .164 .268 OBP .213 .345 SLG .211 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 36/6 K/BB 37/8 1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings