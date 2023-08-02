If you're looking for Wednesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Shane McClanahan and the Rays versus Gerrit Cole and the Yankees.

Read on to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the schedule for August 2.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Angels at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Lucas Giolito (6-7) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will look to Yonny Chirinos (4-4) when the clubs face off Wednesday.

LAA: Giolito ATL: Chirinos 22 (126.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (66.1 IP) 3.85 ERA 4.34 9.7 K/9 4.6

Vegas Odds for Angels at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -150

-150 LAA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 10.5 runs

Tigers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Osvaldo Bido (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

DET: Rodríguez PIT: Bido 15 (88.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (30 IP) 2.95 ERA 4.50 9.3 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Pirates

DET Odds to Win: -120

-120 PIT Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Brewers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (6-2) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to MacKenzie Gore (6-8) when the clubs face off Wednesday.

MIL: Miley WSH: Gore 13 (67.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (106 IP) 3.06 ERA 4.42 6.1 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Nationals

MIL Odds to Win: -135

-135 WSH Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Guardians at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (7-2) to the hill as they play the Astros, who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (7-2) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

CLE: Bibee HOU: Javier 16 (89.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (108 IP) 3.11 ERA 4.33 9.1 K/9 8.6

Padres at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (10-3) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Kyle Freeland (4-11) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

SD: Musgrove COL: Freeland 17 (97.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (107 IP) 3.05 ERA 4.79 9.0 K/9 5.6

Vegas Odds for Padres at Rockies

SD Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 11.5 runs

Red Sox at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (5-5) to the bump as they play the Mariners, who will give the start to Logan Gilbert (9-5) when the teams meet Wednesday.

BOS: Crawford SEA: Gilbert 20 (77 IP) Games/IP 21 (124.2 IP) 3.74 ERA 3.83 8.9 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -135

-135 BOS Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (8-5) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett (5-3) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

PHI: Wheeler MIA: Garrett 21 (125 IP) Games/IP 21 (106 IP) 3.67 ERA 4.08 10.4 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins

PHI Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send McClanahan (11-1) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will look to Cole (9-2) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

TB: McClanahan NYY: Cole 20 (111 IP) Games/IP 22 (136.1 IP) 3.00 ERA 2.64 9.6 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -115

-115 TB Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (8-3) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

BAL: Rodriguez TOR: Kikuchi 13 (62.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (109.1 IP) 6.21 ERA 3.79 10.1 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -125

-125 BAL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (9-7) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will give the start to Dakota Hudson (1-0) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

MIN: Ryan STL: Hudson 21 (122 IP) Games/IP 7 (19.1 IP) 4.06 ERA 4.19 10.9 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Twins at Cardinals

MIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 STL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will look to Drew Smyly (8-7) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

CIN: Williamson CHC: Smyly 13 (64.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (108 IP) 4.34 ERA 4.75 6.7 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -140

-140 CIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 10 runs

White Sox at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (4-4) to the bump as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (8-4) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

CHW: Cease TEX: Dunning 22 (119.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (107 IP) 4.15 ERA 3.36 10.8 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHW Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Mets at Royals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-5) to the hill as they take on the Royals, who will give the start to Cole Ragans (0-0) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

NYM: Senga KC: Ragans 19 (105 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.17 ERA - 11.1 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Mets at Royals

NYM Odds to Win: -200

-200 KC Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play the Giants, who will hand the ball to Logan Webb (8-9) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

ARI: TBD SF: Webb - Games/IP 22 (141.2 IP) - ERA 3.68 - K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -190

-190 ARI Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8 runs

Athletics at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Hogan Harris (2-5) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (5-4) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

OAK: Harris LAD: Gonsolin 12 (56.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (82.2 IP) 6.07 ERA 4.25 7.8 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -300

-300 OAK Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 9.5 runs

