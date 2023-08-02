Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .307 with 14 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Greene enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .200 with one homer.
- Greene has had a hit in 54 of 71 games this season (76.1%), including multiple hits 22 times (31.0%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (11.3%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (28.2%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.6%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 35 of 71 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.364
|AVG
|.254
|.413
|OBP
|.333
|.538
|SLG
|.401
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|12
|41/11
|K/BB
|43/16
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.45 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday, July 23 when the right-hander threw three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
