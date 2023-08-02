Tigers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-58) and Detroit Tigers (47-60) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 7-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:35 PM ET on August 2.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (2-1) will get the nod for the Pirates.
Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Pirates Player Props
|Tigers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Pirates
Tigers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Tigers have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 8-8 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 418 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 27
|Angels
|L 11-4
|Matt Manning vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 28
|@ Marlins
|L 6-5
|Reese Olson vs Braxton Garrett
|July 29
|@ Marlins
|W 5-0
|Beau Brieske vs Johnny Cueto
|July 30
|@ Marlins
|L 8-6
|Tarik Skubal vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 1
|@ Pirates
|L 4-1
|Matt Manning vs Johan Oviedo
|August 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 4
|Rays
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Zack Littell
|August 5
|Rays
|-
|Reese Olson vs Aaron Civale
|August 6
|Rays
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 7
|Twins
|-
|Matt Manning vs Joe Ryan
|August 8
|Twins
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Sonny Gray
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.