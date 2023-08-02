Wednesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-58) and Detroit Tigers (47-60) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 7-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:35 PM ET on August 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (2-1) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.

Detroit has a record of 8-8 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 418 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).

Tigers Schedule