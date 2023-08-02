How to Watch the Tigers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Osvaldo Bido will attempt to control Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers when they square off against his Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit 98 home runs this season, the fifth-lowest total in baseball.
- Detroit's .366 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The Tigers are 28th in MLB with a .231 batting average.
- Detroit has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (418 total runs).
- The Tigers' .299 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.
- The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 19th in baseball.
- Detroit's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Detroit's 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.252).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, July 25, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Rodriguez has recorded seven quality starts this year.
- Rodriguez will try to secure his 13th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/27/2023
|Angels
|L 11-4
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Braxton Garrett
|7/29/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-0
|Away
|Beau Brieske
|Johnny Cueto
|7/30/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-6
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/1/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Johan Oviedo
|8/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Zack Littell
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Joe Ryan
|8/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Sonny Gray
