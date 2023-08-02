Osvaldo Bido will attempt to control Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers when they square off against his Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 98 home runs this season, the fifth-lowest total in baseball.

Detroit's .366 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers are 28th in MLB with a .231 batting average.

Detroit has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (418 total runs).

The Tigers' .299 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.

The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 19th in baseball.

Detroit's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit's 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.252).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, July 25, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Rodriguez has recorded seven quality starts this year.

Rodriguez will try to secure his 13th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/27/2023 Angels L 11-4 Home Matt Manning Patrick Sandoval 7/28/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Beau Brieske Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins L 8-6 Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Away Matt Manning Johan Oviedo 8/2/2023 Pirates - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Osvaldo Bido 8/4/2023 Rays - Home Michael Lorenzen Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays - Home Reese Olson Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays - Home Tarik Skubal Tyler Glasnow 8/7/2023 Twins - Home Matt Manning Joe Ryan 8/8/2023 Twins - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray

