Player props are available for Spencer Torkelson and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Detroit Tigers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Rodríguez Stats

The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) will make his 16th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.

Rodriguez has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

He has made 15 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jul. 25 4.2 7 4 4 3 3 at Royals Jul. 19 7.0 4 2 2 7 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 5.0 3 2 2 7 2 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 4.0 6 5 5 7 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 6.0 5 1 1 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eduardo Rodríguez's player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 92 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .231/.310/.406 on the year.

Torkelson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 89 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .225/.264/.329 slash line so far this season.

Baez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two walks and an RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 30 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 92 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .258/.322/.434 on the year.

Reynolds hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 77 hits with 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 59 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .257/.378/.397 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.