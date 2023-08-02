Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.313) this season, fueled by 73 hits.
- McKinstry has recorded a hit in 59 of 99 games this season (59.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (13.1%).
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (18.2%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year (40 of 99), with two or more runs three times (3.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|50
|.247
|AVG
|.231
|.325
|OBP
|.301
|.380
|SLG
|.353
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|33/17
|K/BB
|38/15
|6
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 23, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.