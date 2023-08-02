The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.313) this season, fueled by 73 hits.

McKinstry has recorded a hit in 59 of 99 games this season (59.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (13.1%).

He has homered in 7.1% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (18.2%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year (40 of 99), with two or more runs three times (3.0%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 50 .247 AVG .231 .325 OBP .301 .380 SLG .353 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 33/17 K/BB 38/15 6 SB 6

