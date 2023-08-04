Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akil Baddoo, with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .209 with eight doubles, five home runs and 27 walks.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 45.5% of his 66 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.6% of those games.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (7.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in 14 games this season (21.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 of 66 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.206
|AVG
|.213
|.260
|OBP
|.348
|.299
|SLG
|.362
|5
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|16
|25/7
|K/BB
|26/20
|2
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 117 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Littell gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .310 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.