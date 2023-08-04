Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- batting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .240 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (9.7%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 22.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 24 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.240
|AVG
|.241
|.264
|OBP
|.286
|.421
|SLG
|.402
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|12
|27/4
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.85, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .310 against him.
