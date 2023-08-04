As of December 31 the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2200, place them ninth in the NFL.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 Lions games went over the point total.

While Detroit ranked worst in the in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fourth-best in the (380 yards per game).

The Lions had a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last year.

When the underdog in the game, Detroit was 5-5. As favorites, the Lions went 3-2.

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 catches for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

In 16 games for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery rushed for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Alex Anzalone compiled 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +600 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3500 3 September 24 Falcons - +8000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +2000 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +6000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6000 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

