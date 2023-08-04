Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with two doubles in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zack Littell) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Pirates.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .273.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 50 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 19.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.227
|AVG
|.309
|.311
|OBP
|.356
|.318
|SLG
|.461
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|22/15
|K/BB
|38/10
|3
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .310 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.