Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 12 doubles, a home run and 24 walks while batting .253.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 62 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (22.6%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (4.8%).

He has scored in 12 games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .260 AVG .245 .339 OBP .328 .354 SLG .304 7 XBH 6 1 HR 0 9 RBI 8 26/12 K/BB 18/12 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings