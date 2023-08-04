Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .585 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .306 with 14 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Greene is batting .250 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Greene has had a hit in 55 of 72 games this season (76.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (30.6%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 29.2% of his games this year, Greene has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .364 AVG .253 .413 OBP .335 .538 SLG .418 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 12 RBI 13 41/11 K/BB 43/17 3 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings