A pair of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (third, 21.8 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (ninth, 18.8) -- take the court when the Dallas Wings (15-11) host the Chicago Sky (10-15) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Sky vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center

Key Stats for Sky vs. Wings

Chicago's 79.2 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 81.9 Dallas gives up.

Chicago's 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is .

This season, the Sky have a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.3% from the field.

Chicago is making 35.9% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the 33.5% Dallas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Sky are 9-4 when shooting over 33.5% as a team from three-point range.

Dallas averages 40 rebounds per game, outrebounding Chicago by 6.5 boards per contest.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky are scoring 81.7 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 2.5 more than their average for the season (79.2).

In their last 10 games, the Sky are draining 8.0 treys per contest, 0.5 more than their season average (7.5). They also sport a higher three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (37.0%) compared to their season average (35.9%).

