The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (batting .243 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 92 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .401, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.

In 64 of 106 games this year (60.4%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).

Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (12.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.7% of his games this year, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 40.6% of his games this year (43 of 106), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .219 AVG .235 .318 OBP .297 .353 SLG .442 16 XBH 23 4 HR 11 22 RBI 37 54/25 K/BB 56/20 1 SB 1

