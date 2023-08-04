The Tampa Bay Rays will send a hot-hitting Wander Franco to the plate against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 100 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 424 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .299.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.255 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (1-4) will take the mound for the Tigers, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Olson has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Beau Brieske Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins L 8-6 Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Away Matt Manning Johan Oviedo 8/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Osvaldo Bido 8/4/2023 Rays - Home Reese Olson Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays - Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays - Home Tarik Skubal Tyler Glasnow 8/7/2023 Twins - Home Matt Manning Joe Ryan 8/8/2023 Twins - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober

