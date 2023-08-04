Player props are listed for Wander Franco and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 92 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .228/.307/.401 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 49 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .226/.264/.328 so far this season.

Baez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two walks and two RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 30 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Franco Stats

Franco has 109 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a .267/.332/.450 slash line on the season.

Franco hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .231 with a triple, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 109 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.

He has a slash line of .314/.400/.504 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Astros Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 at Astros Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

