Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.115 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .209 with eight doubles, five home runs and 27 walks.
- In 30 of 66 games this year (45.5%) Baddoo has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (13.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.6%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21.2% of his games this year, Baddoo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 66 games so far this season.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.206
|AVG
|.213
|.260
|OBP
|.348
|.299
|SLG
|.362
|5
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|16
|25/7
|K/BB
|26/20
|2
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, one per game).
- Civale makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
