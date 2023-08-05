The 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club will have Justin Thomas as part of the field in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6, up against the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Thomas at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Justin Thomas Insights

Thomas has finished under par eight times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Thomas has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Thomas has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Thomas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 27 -6 279 0 17 3 5 $6.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Thomas finished 56th in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Thomas made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,019.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Thomas has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,390 yards, 259 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Thomas' Last Time Out

Thomas shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the first percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.73 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which was good enough to place him in the 97th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Thomas was better than only 6% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Thomas did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Thomas carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.4).

Thomas' seven birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent tournament, Thomas had a bogey or worse on one of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Thomas ended the 3M Open carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Thomas carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Thomas Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

