Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .302 with 14 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 75.3% of his 73 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.1% of them.
- In 12.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Greene has driven home a run in 21 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.
- In 49.3% of his games this year (36 of 73), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.356
|AVG
|.253
|.408
|OBP
|.335
|.526
|SLG
|.418
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|42/12
|K/BB
|43/17
|3
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 117 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (5-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.34 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came while pitching for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
