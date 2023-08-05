On Saturday, Spencer Torkelson (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 92 hits and an OBP of .305, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .398.

In 59.8% of his 107 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 41 games this year (38.3%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (40.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 55 .216 AVG .235 .314 OBP .297 .347 SLG .442 16 XBH 23 4 HR 11 22 RBI 37 55/25 K/BB 56/20 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings