Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (67-45) against the Detroit Tigers (48-61) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on August 5.

The Rays will call on Aaron Civale (5-2) against the Tigers and Tarik Skubal (1-1).

Tigers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

MLB Network

Tigers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (39.1%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 28 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (424 total).

The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule