How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Yandy Diaz and Javier Baez will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Tigers Player Props
|Rays vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 100 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .366 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 424 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.
- The Tigers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.260 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- In five starts this season, Skubal has not yet earned a quality start.
- Skubal has one start of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.
- In five appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-0
|Away
|Beau Brieske
|Johnny Cueto
|7/30/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-6
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/1/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Johan Oviedo
|8/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/4/2023
|Rays
|L 8-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Zack Littell
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Pablo Lopez
|8/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Sonny Gray
|8/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Bailey Ober
|8/10/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Kenta Maeda
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.