Yandy Diaz and Javier Baez will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 100 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .366 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 424 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.

The Tigers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.260 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

In five starts this season, Skubal has not yet earned a quality start.

Skubal has one start of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.

In five appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Beau Brieske Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins L 8-6 Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Away Matt Manning Johan Oviedo 8/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Osvaldo Bido 8/4/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Reese Olson Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays - Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays - Home Matt Manning Tyler Glasnow 8/7/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins - Home Tarik Skubal Kenta Maeda

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.