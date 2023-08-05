When the Tampa Bay Rays (67-45) take on the Detroit Tigers (48-61) at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 5 at 1:10 PM ET, Wander Franco will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

Bookmakers list the Rays as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +120 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (5-2, 2.34 ERA) vs Tarik Skubal - DET (1-1, 4.57 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 59 (66.3%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 45-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (72.6% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (39.1%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a mark of 28-33 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.