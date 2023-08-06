Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Akil Baddoo (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Rays Player Props
|Tigers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rays Prediction
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has nine doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .215.
- In 31 of 67 games this season (46.3%) Baddoo has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (14.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has driven home a run in 15 games this season (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 22 of 67 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.218
|AVG
|.213
|.269
|OBP
|.348
|.347
|SLG
|.362
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|16
|26/7
|K/BB
|26/20
|2
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.77 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty went seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 3.15 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.