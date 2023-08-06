Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Eric Haase is available when the Detroit Tigers battle Erasmo Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 2 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-4.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Erasmo Ramírez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .194.
- Haase has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.8%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Haase has driven home a run in 14 games this season (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 17 games this season (21.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.233
|AVG
|.159
|.268
|OBP
|.207
|.345
|SLG
|.205
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|36/6
|K/BB
|37/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 118 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Ramirez will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 33-year-old righty has 25 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 25 games this season, he has compiled a 5.34 ERA and averages 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .326 against him.
