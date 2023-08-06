Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .257 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

In 55.2% of his 67 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.9%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 20 games this season (29.9%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 29.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .330 AVG .186 .381 OBP .262 .486 SLG .425 10 XBH 11 3 HR 8 13 RBI 22 24/9 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings