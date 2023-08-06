Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is batting .257 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 55.2% of his 67 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.9%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 20 games this season (29.9%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 29.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 34
.330 AVG .186
.381 OBP .262
.486 SLG .425
10 XBH 11
3 HR 8
13 RBI 22
24/9 K/BB 33/9
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 118 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Glasnow (5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.15, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.