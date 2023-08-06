Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 14 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks while hitting .302.
- In 75.7% of his games this year (56 of 74), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (29.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Greene has an RBI in 21 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 36 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.353
|AVG
|.253
|.404
|OBP
|.335
|.518
|SLG
|.418
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|42/12
|K/BB
|43/17
|3
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.15 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
