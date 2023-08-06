Two of the league's top scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.4 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 19.1) -- square off when the Dallas Wings (15-12) host the Chicago Sky (11-15) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSWX.

Sky vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center

Key Stats for Sky vs. Wings

Chicago scores just 2.6 fewer points per game (80.1) than Dallas gives up to opponents (82.7).

Chicago has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Dallas have averaged.

The Sky are 8-5 when they shoot better than 43.8% from the field.

Chicago is making 36.9% of its shots from three-point distance, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the 34.5% Dallas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Sky have a 10-4 record when the team hits more than 34.5% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 39.6 rebounds per game, outrebounding Chicago by 6.3 boards per contest.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky are posting 83.5 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 3.4 more than their average for the season (80.1).

Chicago is allowing 86.0 points per contest in its previous 10 games, compared to its season average of 82.9 points allowed.

The Sky are draining 8.7 three-pointers per game over their previous 10 games, which is 0.9 more than their average for the season (7.8). Likewise, they own a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (38.7%) compared to their season average from three-point land (36.9%).

Sky Injuries