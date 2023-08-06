Sky vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 6
On Sunday, August 6, 2023, two of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.4 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 19.1) -- square off when the Dallas Wings (15-12) host the Chicago Sky (11-15) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSWX.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Wings matchup.
Sky vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-8.5)
|165
|-470
|+360
|BetMGM
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-450
|+350
|PointsBet
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-425
|+300
|Tipico
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-425
|+310
Sky vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings have covered 14 times in 26 games with a spread this season.
- The Sky have won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Dallas has covered the spread once when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Chicago has covered the spread five times this year (5-0 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 12 out of the Wings' 26 games this season have hit the over.
- So far this year, 12 out of the Sky's 25 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
