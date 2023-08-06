How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Zack Short and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Tigers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 101 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .367 this season.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.
- Detroit has scored 428 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.
- The Tigers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.261 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matt Manning (3-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Manning has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-6
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/1/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Johan Oviedo
|8/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/4/2023
|Rays
|L 8-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Zack Littell
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|W 4-2
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Pablo Lopez
|8/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Sonny Gray
|8/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Bailey Ober
|8/10/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Kenta Maeda
|8/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.