Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, 134 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.305) this season, fueled by 73 hits.

In 58.4% of his 101 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in seven games this season (6.9%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has had an RBI in 18 games this year (17.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .240 AVG .224 .318 OBP .292 .370 SLG .342 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 34/17 K/BB 39/15 6 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings