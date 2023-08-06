Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Zack Short (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 179 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Rays Player Props
|Tigers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rays Prediction
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .229 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Short has recorded a hit in 27 of 64 games this year (42.2%), including seven multi-hit games (10.9%).
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has had an RBI in 14 games this season (21.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 11 of 64 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|25
|.245
|AVG
|.206
|.301
|OBP
|.296
|.404
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|9
|25/8
|K/BB
|18/8
|2
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.77 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 3.15 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.