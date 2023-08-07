Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .172 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks.
- Maton has picked up a hit in 33 of 86 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has had an RBI in 19 games this season (22.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (30.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.143
|AVG
|.198
|.285
|OBP
|.302
|.196
|SLG
|.388
|4
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|19
|32/21
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez (6-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 35th, 1.121 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.