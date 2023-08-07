Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Rays.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .297 with 14 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- In 74.7% of his 75 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this year, he has homered (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Greene has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (21 of 75), with more than one RBI four times (5.3%).
- He has scored in 48.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.340
|AVG
|.253
|.391
|OBP
|.335
|.500
|SLG
|.418
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|46/12
|K/BB
|43/17
|3
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Lopez (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 35th, 1.121 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
