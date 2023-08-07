Joey Wentz gets the nod on the mound for the Detroit Tigers in the first of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 35, or 39.3%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 19-23 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of its 111 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-32 26-30 20-28 29-33 40-43 9-18

