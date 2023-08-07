Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Monday at Comerica Park against Pablo Lopez, who gets the start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 102 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .368 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 434 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz (2-9) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday, July 29 when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins while allowing four hits.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Wentz has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Away Matt Manning Johan Oviedo 8/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Osvaldo Bido 8/4/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Reese Olson Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays W 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Matt Manning Erasmo Ramírez 8/7/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox - Away Tarik Skubal - 8/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello

