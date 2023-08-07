Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Monday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 94 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .227/.306/.399 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has collected 90 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .223/.262/.325 so far this season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 6 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 30 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (6-6) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.01), 16th in WHIP (1.121), and fifth in K/9 (11).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Aug. 1 6.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2 at Athletics Jul. 15 5.2 8 7 7 7 3 vs. Royals Jul. 5 9.0 4 0 0 12 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 87 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He's slashing .221/.295/.381 so far this year.

Correa has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a walk and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

